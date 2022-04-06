Portage residents elect new mayor

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Portage residents elected a new mayor Tuesday night, with Mitchel Craig winning over incumbent Rick Dodd.

With all precincts reporting, unofficial results show Craig received 59% of the vote and Dodd received 41%.

Craig said he was honored to serve the community he grew up in.

“I know most of the people that live in this community,” Craig said. “They’ve always supported our family throughout all the years and I’m just grateful that I have the opportunity to give back to this city and try to move our city forward in a very positive direction.”

In Milwaukee, Cavalier Johnson became the first African American elected mayor of the city, overwhelming a former alderman to win the right to finish the last two years of Tom Barrett’s term.

