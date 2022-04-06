Advertisement

Public Safety Referendum aims to expand Fort Atkinson first responders departments

The Public Safety Referendum in Fort Atkinson passed Tuesday night by a 52% to 45% margin, adding more full-time staff to the fire and police departments.
By Colton Molesky
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Public Safety Referendum in Fort Atkinson passed Tuesday night by a 52% to 45% margin, adding more full-time staff to the fire and police departments.

Officials from both say the move is critical to match a rise in calls over the last 10 years. The Fort Atkinson Police Department reports an increase in calls by 42%. For the Fort Atkinson Fire Department, calls are up 108% in the same span.

“It would have a really strong impact on public safety overall for the city of Fort Atkinson,” said police chief Adrian Dump.

The referendum will add 12 full-time positions to the fire department and two to the police department. For Fort Atkinson FD, six of the positions will be firefighter/EMT roles, and six will be firefighter/paramedic roles. The new full-time spots will also help the lack of new volunteers coming to the department.

“It used to be, you had a waiting list for people, that wanted to become a member of the fire department; now, you’re lucky if you get one applicant a year,” said division chief Mike Lawrence.

An increase in property taxes will largely cover the cost. City officials say property taxes will increase by roughly $131 for properties valued at $160,000, which is the average property value in Fort Atkinson. The new staff will be ready to take calls and serve the community by next January.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middleton woman declared missing while hiking
MPD investigates a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday afternoon.
One person killed in shooting outside Dane County Jail
The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
Body of missing Middleton hiker found
A photo of Dwayne Lee Collins, who, according to family, was shot and killed Wednesday outside...
Madison woman says son was shot and killed after his release from jail
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say

Latest News

MMSD school board candidates differ on opinion of school resource officers
MMSD school board candidates differ on opinion of school resource officers
Public Safety Referendum aims to expand Fort Atkinson first responders departments
Public Safety Referendum aims to expand Fort Atkinson first responders departments
22 inch machete allegedly brought into an auto shop Monday by Modou Bah
MPD: Machete-wielding man threatens Madison auto shop workers
MPD: Machete-wielding man threatens Madison auto shop workers
MPD: Machete-wielding man threatens Madison auto shop workers