Public Safety Referendum aims to expand Fort Atkinson first responders departments

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Public Safety Referendum in Fort Atkinson passed Tuesday night by a 52% to 45% margin, adding more full-time staff to the fire and police departments.

Officials from both say the move is critical to match a rise in calls over the last 10 years. The Fort Atkinson Police Department reports an increase in calls by 42%. For the Fort Atkinson Fire Department, calls are up 108% in the same span.

“It would have a really strong impact on public safety overall for the city of Fort Atkinson,” said police chief Adrian Dump.

The referendum will add 12 full-time positions to the fire department and two to the police department. For Fort Atkinson FD, six of the positions will be firefighter/EMT roles, and six will be firefighter/paramedic roles. The new full-time spots will also help the lack of new volunteers coming to the department.

“It used to be, you had a waiting list for people, that wanted to become a member of the fire department; now, you’re lucky if you get one applicant a year,” said division chief Mike Lawrence.

An increase in property taxes will largely cover the cost. City officials say property taxes will increase by roughly $131 for properties valued at $160,000, which is the average property value in Fort Atkinson. The new staff will be ready to take calls and serve the community by next January.

