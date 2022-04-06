Rain Redeveloping this Afternoon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Slow-moving low pressure will continue to dominate the weather over the next several days. Periods of rain and a little snow are expected between now and Friday. A brief period of sunshine is expected this morning before more clouds and a few showers move back in for the afternoon. Once the low moves away, sunshine and milder conditions will settle in for the upcoming weekend.

A wet period over the next several days. (wmtv)

Breezy conditions are expected at times over the next few days as the low strengthens. Temperatures will be a little milder today with highs expected to be near averages in the lower 50s. By the weekend, high pressure will build in and plenty of sun is expected both Saturday and Sunday. By early next week, highs will be reaching the 60s in most spots.

Today: Some morning sun, then chance of afternoon showers. High: 53. Wind: SW 10-20 G 30.

Tonight: Cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers. Low: 34. Wind: W 10-15 G30.

Thursday: Cloudy with rain/snow likely. High: 42.

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers. High: 40.

