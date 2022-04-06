Rainy & Snow To End Week

Advertisement

By Brian Doogs
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Active weather continues through the end of the week as a cut-off low pressure system sits and spins through the Great Lakes. Unfortunately, this will bring both a chance of rain and snow as colder temperatures move in. Scattered showers tonight as lows dip into the middle 30s. Highs on Thursday only top out around 40, but with colder air aloft this will result in more snow than rain. Lows dip to around freezing Thursday night and don’t get out of the 30s Friday. While the snow may come down heavy at times, little accumulation is expected outside of a quick dusting.

This system finally pushes out for the weekend and a mix of sun and clouds should return. Highs on Saturday will be in the 40s with a rebound to the 50s on Sunday. Overnight lows expected a few degrees below freezing leading to some frosty starts to the day. Enjoy it because active weather will return next week.

Our next weathermaker will set up somewhere in the lower Great Lakes and the exact placement will determine temperatures. It does look to bring milder conditions and numerous chances of showers and storms through the middle of the week.

