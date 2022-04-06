Advertisement

Sauk City woman celebrates 100th birthday by riding a fire truck

By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Not everyone gets the privilege of living to be 100 years old... but one woman in Sauk City turned 100 Wednesday.

Fidalia “Dale” Breunig has four children, seven grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Breunig’s one wish for her 100th birthday was to ride a fire truck around town, so that’s exactly what she did.

But, she said she couldn’t spend too much time during her special day riding around in the truck, because she likes to keep busy throughout the day — which she said is her secret to success as a 100-year-old woman.

“You know, some of them, they just sit down and call it a day and that’s it. I don’t do that,” Breunig said. “I always can think of something that has to be done.”

