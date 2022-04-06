Teen accused of arson at Madison Memorial High School
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 14-year-old boy is accused of arson after allegedly setting a wall sign on fire Tuesday afternoon at Madison Memorial High School, police report.
Madison Police Department officers arrived at the high school around 1:25 p.m. for the case.
Video footage allegedly showed the boy using a lighter to set a plastic placard attached to a classroom door on fire. He also allegedly set two separate bathroom trash cans on fire last month.
Officials took the boy to a Juvenile Reception Center and he faces arson charges.
Authorities estimate the fire caused around $150 in damage to the door.
MPD added that the investigation is still ongoing.
