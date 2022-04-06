Winning MMSD Board candidate in favor of returning School Resource Officers to high schools

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a race for the only contested seat on the Madison Metropolitan School District Board, the candidate in favor of returning School Resource Officers to MMSD classrooms won by a landslide.

Laura Simkin beat Shepherd Joyner by 42% of the vote.

Both candidates had different opinions on whether school resource officers should be back in Madison Schools.

“Moving forward we need to be looking at alternative methods for Behavioral Management,” said Joyner. “I don’t necessarily believe that SROs reduce the instance of violent incidents happening or threats of violent incidents happening. What I am hearing from not only students who are currently attending MMSD schools, but invested community members their families their friends, is that students also do not feel safer when there are SROs in schools.”

Simkin’s viewpoint on the matter won out, however. NBC15 was unable to reach Simkin for comment, but her campaign website details plans to increase student services in schools, including returning SROs to MMSD high schools.

“Disruptive and dangerous incidents in our schools are happening too frequently,” Simkin’s website reads. “I believe we should return SROs to the high schools. I am also a realist: the Board of Education voted unanimously to remove them. I will work with my colleagues to do all we can to make schools safe places where teachers can teach, and students can learn.”

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes, a former SRO himself, holds a similar perspective.

“I think it’s about how we review police officers,” said Barnes. “I’m a very big fan of the program when it’s done well. I know what it’s like to prevent things before they happen. To develop that trust. To show police officers in a different light than what you may see on the street.”

Barnes says that school board is still opposed to SROs, but he hopes that with new people joining, the conversation will continue.

