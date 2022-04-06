WMTV wins 9 Sevareid Awards for journalism excellence

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - WMTV’s news team is proud to be recognized by the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association, earning several Eric Sevareid Awards over the weekend.

NBC15 was honored with three first place awards and six awards of merit for work done in 2021.

First Place – Medium Market Television:

Best Newscast: NBC15 News at 10 - March 11, 2021 (One Year of COVID) - https://youtu.be/I76FF2sS2ek · Soft Feature: Back on Track - https://www.nbc15.com/2021/07/26/toy-train-barn-back-track-after-being-closed-during-pandemic/

Broadcast Writing: NBC15′s Tim Elliott Compilation (3 stories) - https://youtu.be/LOTTo_77KTo

Awards of Merit:

Social Media: The Search for Bart and Krista Halderson

Series/Continuing Coverage: Remembering Evan, Simon and Jack - https://youtu.be/HJ7e6frkNjA · Hard Feature: Andrea’s Army - https://www.nbc15.com/2021/04/28/meet-andrea-a-uw-nurse-on-the-front-lines-of-own-health-battle/

Photojournalism: The Pace of the Paddle - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5HFJXSS0Vik

Sports Reporting: From Farm to Finish Line - https://www.nbc15.com/2021/05/15/englewood-farm-becomes-englewood-open-for-pro-mountain-bike-racing/

Sportscast/Program: NBC15 Sports - Friday Football Blitz - https://youtu.be/V8DFqG9RMbw

The nominations were announced in March and awards were extended Saturday, April 2, at the organization’s annual conference and awards gala in Minneapolis.

The Eric Sevareid Awards honor excellence in journalism and are presented to students and journalists in the MBJA’s six-state region—Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North and South Dakota.

The awards are named for the North Dakota-born and University of Minnesota-educated journalist, Eric Sevareid, who is best known for his work as a correspondent for CBS Radio and Television.

WMTV competes against television stations across six states, in the Green Bay-Appleton and Madison markets; and also stations in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids/Waterloo, and Quad Cities, Iowa; Fargo, North Dakota; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Omaha and Lincoln/Hastings/Kearney, Nebraska.

The television awards competition is divided into three categories -- Large, Medium and Small Market.

You may view the complete list of 2021 Eric Sevareid awardees by clicking here: https://midwestjournalists.org/news/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/2022-awards-list.pdf

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.