$3.75 million extends program to connect Dane Co. residents with fresh food

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County will use $3.75 million to extend a program that helps stock local food pantries with locally grown produce and other goods to distribute to residents in need.

County Executive Joe Parisi announced Tuesday that the “Farm to Foodbank” program, in partnership with Second Harvest Foodbank, will continue for an additional five months.

“We are extending our partnership with Second Harvest to keep the shelves of food pantries well-stocked for vulnerable residents struggling to make ends meet during this period of record high inflation and support our network of local food producers through another growing season,” Parisi said.

Dane Co. approved $2.75 million for the extension and Parisi included another $1 million in his 2022 budget for the program to cover it through the end of October.

Second Harvest President and CEO Michelle Orge stated that the funding has been vital for those experiencing food insecurity, as well as farmers and producers facing business demand challenges.

“Partnerships like these are crucial in a time of significantly higher food and fuel costs caused by inflation,” Orge said. “With the community’s support, we will continue our commitment to provide locally produced food through our partnerships and programs.”

Nearly three-quarters of the food distributed to Dane Co. residents from the program through February was either fresh produce, dairy, meat or proteins.

Prior to the extension agreement, the program was supposed to expire at the end of July.

The Dane Co. Board will introduce a resolution to approve the funding in their board meeting Thursday night and the measure is expected to be approved in the next few weeks.

