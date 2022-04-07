Advertisement

Adams Co. officials search for missing teen last seen Wednesday afternoon

The Adams County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's assistance in locating Jared...
The Adams County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's assistance in locating Jared Anderson.(Adams Co. Sheriff's Office FB)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

In a post on the agency’s Facebook page, it states officials are looking for Jared Anderson. He was last seen around 4 p.m. in the Township of Dell Prairie.

Authorities say Anderson was last seen wearing a black puffy winter coat, blue track pant and Nike shoes.

Anyone who has seen the teen is asked to call the Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office at (608) 339-3304.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's assistance in locating the below missing juvenile. Jared...

Posted by Adams County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middleton woman declared missing while hiking
MPD investigates a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday afternoon.
One person killed in shooting outside Dane County Jail
The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
Body of missing Middleton hiker found
A photo of Dwayne Lee Collins, who, according to family, was shot and killed Wednesday outside...
Madison woman says son was shot and killed after his release from jail
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say

Latest News

(Source: Raycom)
BBB reminds public to clean up digitally this spring
Across Wisconsin, towns and counties are passing legislation to expand the range of where it is...
ATV referendums across Wisconsin highlight a growing trend
Across Wisconsin, towns and counties are passing legislation to expand the range of where it is...
ATV referendums across Wisconsin highlight a growing trend
Nic Mink stands outside the future site of Seven Acres Dairy Company
The $10 million plan to turn an old Paoli cheese factory into a tourism hotspot