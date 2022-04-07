Adams Co. officials search for missing teen last seen Wednesday afternoon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

In a post on the agency’s Facebook page, it states officials are looking for Jared Anderson. He was last seen around 4 p.m. in the Township of Dell Prairie.

Authorities say Anderson was last seen wearing a black puffy winter coat, blue track pant and Nike shoes.

Anyone who has seen the teen is asked to call the Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office at (608) 339-3304.

