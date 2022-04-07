Advertisement

All Wisconsin counties return to medium or high COVID-19 disease activity levels

(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Updated Wisconsin Department of Health Services data show there are no longer any counties considered as having low levels of COVID-19 disease activity this week.

Last week, Forest County and Menominee County became the first counties in the state to drop in the low category for case activity in some time.

This week, DHS’ dashboard reports all counties are at either medium or high levels of virus activity. This means levels of COVID-19 activity are going up across the state. In fact, all Wisconsin counties, with the exception of Pepin Co., show that they are either growing or have no significant change in the level of cases.

DHS’ dashboard notes 56 Wisconsin counties sit at high levels of disease activity, while 16 show medium levels. The majority of counties in south central Wisconsin report high levels of disease activity. Juneau and Grant are both at medium levels.

The state’s overall case burden increased from the previous week, rising to over 107 cases per 100,000. That places it at a high designation for COVID-19 activity.

DHS reports COVID-19 case activity for the week of April 6.
DHS reports COVID-19 case activity for the week of April 6.(Wisconsin Department of Health Services)

This comes as 588 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday in Wisconsin, marking the first time in a week that cases have topped 500.

Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average ticked up again for the ninth day in a row, rising slightly to 412 Wednesday.

There have been 1,395,166 cases recorded since the start of the pandemic.

There were no new deaths associated with COVID-19 on Wednesday. The seven-day rolling average for COVID-19 deaths has dropped to three.

