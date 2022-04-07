ATV referendums across Wisconsin highlight a growing trend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Across Wisconsin, towns and counties are passing legislation to expand the range of where it is allowed to drive ATVs and UTVs, the most recent coming during the spring election.

Several towns, including the Town of Porter and Palmyra, put referendums on their ballots to allow ATV/UTVs on the roads in town. Every such referendum in the spring elections passed with 60% or more of voters in favor of the move.

“Even before the pandemic, we saw the trend happening, and then when the pandemic hit after the lockdown, then it really exploded even more so,” said Wisconsin ATV/UTV Association President Randy Harden.

Harden says registration for in-state and out-of-state riders in Wisconsin is over the half-million mark. He says UTVs have made trips family events, and new trends in ATVs are helping grow the community.

“They’re doing what we call tours on roads, road tours vs. trail tours, so that’s a rather new phenomenon,” said Harden.

Others in the business, like general sales manager Jeff Hensen at Engelhart Motorsports, say the opportunities the hobby presents continue its growth.

“It really allows you to take advantage of parts of the state most people take for granted and aren’t able to see,” said Hensen.

The WATVA says there are over 4,000 miles of shared winter trails, over 22,000 spring-summer-fall miles of trails, and over 46,000 miles of legal road routes for riders in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.