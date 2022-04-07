BBB reminds public to clean up digitally this spring

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - April showers may bring flowers, but it also brings cleaning the clutter from your house.

The Better Business Bureau is reminding everyone that while it’s a great idea to tidy up with the warmer weather coming in, it’s also important to clean out your digital clutter as well.

According to the Bureau, “Taking some simple, proactive steps will go a long way in safeguarding against any number of potentially disruptive issues – like identity theft, loss of funds or credit card fraud – that can cause mayhem by compromising your data.”

They encourage people to check their smartphones, laptops, and tablets to take a few minutes to review some of their tips, which are:

Lock down your login: Security is critical to protecting accounts being used for work and for home. Ensure passphrases for each account are lengthy, unique, and safely stored. Enable 2-factor authentication on all accounts that offer it.

Update your system and software: Avoid procrastination! Having the most current software, web browsers, and operating systems are some of the easiest and fastest ways to protect your most sensitive assets.

Back it up: Protect your personal and workplace data by making electronic copies – or backups – of your most important files. Use the 3-2-1 rule to help guide you: 3 backup copies, 2 different media types, and 1 offline in a separate location.

Clean up your online presence: When was the last time you used all of the apps on your phone or tablet? Do you know what the settings are on all of the social media accounts that check in with friends and family? Check up on all your accounts. Then, control your role by making sure you know who has administrative access to your accounts. Keep all of your passwords private.

Be careful what you share: Quizzes on social media are fun, and keeping in touch is a necessity these days. However, questions on social media that might give away too much information about you, your location or or your family.

The Bureau also recommends safely disposing of electronically stored data on equipment such as hard drives and USBs. They say to make sure you clear out any old stashes, as well deciding whether to recycle or destroy the devices if you choose to get rid of them.

Click here for more tips from the Better Business Bureau.

