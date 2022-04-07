Advertisement

Brat Fest is back!

By Leigh Mills
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It is the 40th anniversary of Brat Fest, a community festival that has raised almost $2 million to benefit more than 100 local charities.

NBC15 had the chance to sit down with the brat man himself, Tim Metcalfe, to talk about the upcoming festival this year.

Metcalfe talked about opportunities for nonprofit organizations to get involved with the festival, signing up to volunteer this year and what to expect at this year’s event!

This year’s Brat Fest runs May 27 through May 29.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middleton woman declared missing while hiking
The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
Body of missing Middleton hiker found
A photo of Dwayne Lee Collins, who, according to family, was shot and killed Wednesday outside...
Madison woman says son was shot and killed after his release from jail
An arrest has been made.
Mineral Point daycare provider arrested in infant’s death
Madison police investigate a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday.
MPD Chief: Downtown Madison killing was targeted attack; Homicide charge expected

Latest News

MPD investigates a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday afternoon.
Suspect in downtown Madison killing taken to hospital
Wisconsin’s state tornado drill set for Thursday
The School District of Janesville voted on Wednesday to offer its superintendent position to...
Janesville school district looks to Manitowoc for its next superintendent
World's Largest Brat Fest unveils its own branded beer ahead of its 40th Anniversary festival.
Brat Fest unveils its own brew