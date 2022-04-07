Brat Fest is back!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It is the 40th anniversary of Brat Fest, a community festival that has raised almost $2 million to benefit more than 100 local charities.

NBC15 had the chance to sit down with the brat man himself, Tim Metcalfe, to talk about the upcoming festival this year.

Metcalfe talked about opportunities for nonprofit organizations to get involved with the festival, signing up to volunteer this year and what to expect at this year’s event!

This year’s Brat Fest runs May 27 through May 29.

