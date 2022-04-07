Brat Fest unveils its own brew

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Brats and Beer. It’s a summertime classic that’s hard to beat. And, for nearly four decades, many of the people attending the World’s Largest Brat Fest have been doing just that - maybe with a craft brew, maybe with their favorite suds, or maybe with whichever one was closest.

However, they couldn’t wash it down with an official Brat Fest Beer. That is, until now. To mark their fortieth anniversary, organizers revealed they teamed up with local brewers and distributors for their own branded beer.

According to the Facebook post announcing the new brew, organizers created it with the help of General Beer Distributors as well as Karben4 Brewing, Ale Asylum, Capital Brewery, and the Bier Garten.

The cans will start stocking shelves of Metcalfe’s Markets in Madison on May 1. If you want to try it, though, you may want to pick some up before Brat Fest because organizers are expecting it to sell out before then.

