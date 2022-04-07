COVID-19 hospitalizations continue falling as cases slowly rise

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While new COVID-19 cases begin ticking upwards again, the same cannot be said for hospitalizations across Wisconsin. The latest weekly update on hospitalizations continues to show that figure sliding.

The seven-day rolling-average for COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state fell to 163, just over a dozen of whom are on ventilators, the Dept. of Health Services report showed. Twenty-eight patients are currently in intensive care units, indicating that 1 in 6 ICU patients in the state have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The map showing the trajectory of hospitalizations in Wisconsin also offers a bit of optimism. The western region of the state, which includes Crawford and Monroe Counties, has been moved into the shrinking category. That means four of the seven regions of the state are seeing notable declines. South-central Wisconsin, however, remains flat.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Hospital Capacity, on April 7, 2022. (Dept. of Health Services)

That decline though comes as the seven-day rolling-average for new, confirmed cases rose for the tenth straight day. After dipping as low as 317 new cases per day, that total has now reached 420 cases per day over the prior week, with the addition of 524 new cases in the newest update. Thursday total meant that Wisconsin recorded back-to-back days of 500+ cases for the first time in over a month. Conversely, just two months ago, that average was 7.5 times higher than it is now.

In all, DHS has recorded 1,395,695 total cases in the more than two years since the pandemic reached Wisconsin.

New confirmed COVID-19 cases by date confirmed, and 7-day average. (Dept. of Health Services)

The seven-day rolling-average for deaths has retreated again, matching its lowest point since last summer. According to DHS, health departments have reported an average of three deaths per day over the past week.

Those latest deaths mean 12,280 Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19 or complications related to the virus.

