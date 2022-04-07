Advertisement

Family fun on the basketball court

By Leigh Mills
Published: Apr. 7, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An afternoon of family fun on the basketball court... plus some “celebrity” Badger alumni players. That’s on the agenda for the Celebrity Basketball Experience on Saturday.

The game features Badger football and basketball alumni, and will be held on Saturday, April 9 in the H. Douglas Redsten Gymnasium at Madison College’s Truax Campus.

The big game starts at 3 p.m., but former Badger Assistant Coach Gary Close will be hosting a mini skills camp before the game for kids. To attend, you do need to register in advance on the Easter Seals website.

