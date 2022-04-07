‘Huggy Wuggy’-inspired videos brings on warning from Lafayette Co. officials

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office is warning parents Thursday of a series of online videos inspired by a video game character, named Huggy Wuggy, that it says start with “child-friendly videos” and then turn “nightmarish.”

The sheriff’s office explained in a Facebook post that it has been looking into the Huggy Wuggy character that originated from the video game “Poppy Playtime,” a survival horror game. It is rated for those ages 12 and older.

In the video game, which is developed by MOB Games, players must solve puzzles and avoid enemies inside of an abandoned toy factory.

Huggy Wuggy, which the sheriff’s office described as a blue bear-like character with sharp teeth, is one of the animated toys that follow players through the abandoned factory.

The sheriff’s office stated that is been made aware that videos inspired by the game have been created by fans of it and posted on various video game YouTube channels. According to officials, the videos display offensive language, murder and decapitations, among other themes it finds concerning.

While the videos are not currently accessible through YouTube Kids, a variation of the video-sharing platform filtered with videos appropriate for children, Lafayette Co. authorities warn some of the videos were the first ones shown when “Huggy Wuggy” is searched on the website.

Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking parents to check in on their child’s use of YouTube, as well as other platforms.

Fact-checking website Snopes also looked into claims regarding “Huggy Wuggy” from some parents in the United Kingdom and how rumors regarding its origin started. Its review corroborates what the sheriff’s office has informed citizens about.

The sheriff’s office listed these channels as having the videos:

GameToons

SamToons

GH’S

Monster School Story

Game My

Secret4Studio

Hornstromp 3D

Siren Studio

Bunny Games

Slime Channel

