Janesville school district looks to Manitowoc for its next superintendent

The School District of Janesville voted on Wednesday to offer its superintendent position to Mark Holzman.(School District of Janesville)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The School District of Janesville Board of Education has picked the person it wants to lead the district into the future. Mark Holzman, who currently heads the Manitowoc Public School District, was unanimously selected by the board, which has now extended a contract offer to him.

Holzman’s selection came Monday following a series of one-on-one interviews last month that winnowed the list of candidates to Holzman and two other finalists. Board members plan to vote on his contract during next week’s Board of Education meeting.

According to a biography provided by the district, Holzman has served as Manitowoc’s superintendent since 2015 and held three other administrative positions prior to that. He holds a master’s degree in educational leadership and is currently a Ph.D. candidate.

He would replace retiring School District of Janesville Superintendent Steve Pophal, who announced in October his intention to retire at the end of this school year. Board members plan to establish a timeline that will let Pophal, who has held the position since 2017, work with his successor on a smooth transition.

