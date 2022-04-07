Judge limits use of video in UW Arboretum double homicide case

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Both sides discussed how evidence will be presented during the trial of a Dane County man accused of killing his girlfriend’s parents and leaving their bodies in the UW Arboretum.

Khari Sanford, 20, is facing two counts of first-degree homicide as party to a crime in the deaths of Dr. Beth Potter and Robin Carre in March of 2020. Potter and Carre were were the adoptive parents of Sanford’s girlfriend.

Both prosecutors and defense attorneys for Sanford made their case for what evidence should be shown and how it will be displayed during the trial. Livestreaming was not allowed at the hearing and both sides requested it be prevented during the trial.

A judge only allowed NBC15 and other media outlets to broadcast 10 seconds of video from the Thursday hearing. After that, all footage must be destroyed within 24 hours.

President of Wisconsin’s Freedom of Information Council Bill Leuders, a group that works to ensure the public has access to information, called not being able to livestream and limiting it to 10 seconds as extraordinary complaints.

“It prevents the media outlet from, for instance, telling both sides of the story,” Leuders said. “If you’re only allowed to show ten seconds from a single clip you cant present two sides of an argument, which is what court cases are always about. So its a very unfortunate order that was issued by Judge Ellen Berz in this case and I hope that she listens to the objections to it and rethinks it.”

Sanford is scheduled for a jury status hearing on May 6 before jury selection begins on May 16. The trial is currently set for nine days.

NBC15 and other local media outlets are challenging the judge’s order on use of video.

The other man involved in the case, Alijah Larrue, reached a plea deal in April of 2021. Larrue pleaded guilty to two counts of felony murder kidnapping for the deaths of Dr. Beth Potter and Robin Carre in March 2020. In exchange for the plea, the two counts of party to the crime of first-degree homicide against him were dropped.

Joggers discovered the victims in the UW Arboretum on March 31, 2020. Carre, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Potter, 52, was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Autopsies indicated they had been shot in the back of the head, apparently the night before they were found. At the time UW Police Dept. Chief Kristen Roman described the crime as “calculated, cold-blooded, and senseless.”

