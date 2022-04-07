Advertisement

Looking Ahead: Warmer Weekend after a Rainy/Snowy Mess

Scattered showers continue this afternoon and into Friday; Highs climb into the 50s to near 60° over the weekend.
Things get a little less gloomy this weekend! Highs climb into the 40s and 50s with more...
Things get a little less gloomy this weekend! Highs climb into the 40s and 50s with more sunshine.(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Things get a little less gloomy this weekend as sunshine moves back in Saturday & Sunday. This comes after one more wet & dreary day. Low-pressure continues to spin across the upper-Midwest Thursday afternoon. On-and-off showers will persist into the evening and overnight hours. As lows fall into the lower 30s, some snow may mix in with the raindrops.

Another round of snow/rain is likely on Friday -- leading to some slushy accumulations on the roads. This may create a few slippery spots throughout the day. Highs will climb into the upper 30s - near 40° under a mostly cloudy sky.

Sunshine returns to the forecast over the weekend - with highs climb into the mid 40s - mid 50s. Some places could near 60° on Sunday! We’ll stay near 60° early next week. However, the weather pattern becomes much more active - with showers and a few storms possible on Monday, Tuesday and especially on Wednesday. Exact timing and location remain uncertain at this point, but we’re watching closely!

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middleton woman declared missing while hiking
The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
Body of missing Middleton hiker found
A photo of Dwayne Lee Collins, who, according to family, was shot and killed Wednesday outside...
Madison woman says son was shot and killed after his release from jail
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
An arrest has been made.
Mineral Point daycare provider arrested in infant’s death

Latest News

Rain and snow are in the forecast over the next couple of days.
Rain and Snow Showers Today
Cloudy with rain/snow likely
Cloudy with rain/snow likely
Precip Outlook
Rainy & Snow To End Week
A wet period over the next several days.
Rain Redeveloping this Afternoon