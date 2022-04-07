Looking Ahead: Warmer Weekend after a Rainy/Snowy Mess

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Things get a little less gloomy this weekend as sunshine moves back in Saturday & Sunday. This comes after one more wet & dreary day. Low-pressure continues to spin across the upper-Midwest Thursday afternoon. On-and-off showers will persist into the evening and overnight hours. As lows fall into the lower 30s, some snow may mix in with the raindrops.

Another round of snow/rain is likely on Friday -- leading to some slushy accumulations on the roads. This may create a few slippery spots throughout the day. Highs will climb into the upper 30s - near 40° under a mostly cloudy sky.

Sunshine returns to the forecast over the weekend - with highs climb into the mid 40s - mid 50s. Some places could near 60° on Sunday! We’ll stay near 60° early next week. However, the weather pattern becomes much more active - with showers and a few storms possible on Monday, Tuesday and especially on Wednesday. Exact timing and location remain uncertain at this point, but we’re watching closely!

