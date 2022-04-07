Memorial Union Terrace set to open next week, UW reveals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Terrace season is less than a week away!

The Memorial Union Terrace will reopen next Wednesday filled with its famous green, yellow, and orange chairs covered in a sunburst design, the University of Wisconsin revealed Thursday.

“The Terrace chairs with their unique, trademarked sunburst design have become synonymous with summer in Madison and are as well-known and loved as the Terrace on which they sit,” the university wrote in a statement announcing the new season.

While the terrace will reopen on April 13, the university expects that setting up the hundreds of chairs will take two or three days.

The statement also included nearly a dozen events the university already anticipates seeing at the Terrace over the summer. A full updated list of information is available at TerraceSummer.com. The events listed by UW as already on the slate are (from their statement):

Lakeside Cinema, free film showings at 9 p.m. on Mondays from Memorial Day to Labor Day as well as June 12 and 26, July 10 and 24, and Aug. 7 - hosted by the Wisconsin Union Directorate (WUD) Film Committee with support from Dean SSM Health

Open mic nights on Wednesday evenings beginning in late May - hosted by the WUD Music Committee with support from Dean SSM Health

Free, live music Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings beginning in late May - hosted by the WUD Music Committee with support from Dean SSM Health

Free, live jazz performances as part of the Madison Jazz Festival and Juneteenth Jubilee June 18-19 - presented by the Wisconsin Union Theater and the Arts + Literature Laboratory The weekend also includes two ticketed headliners in Shannon Hall to be announced in April 2022.

Terrace Art Zone, a series of free art project-creating events Wednesday-Friday evenings - hosted by Wheelhouse Studios

New to the 2022 Terrace season: Terrace Art Cart, which will offer DIY art kits for purchase - hosted by Wheelhouse Studios

Terrace Paintacular on Sept. 5, Madison’s largest, free group paint night - hosted by Wheelhouse Studios

Paddling equipment rentals beginning in late May and camping, hiking and climbing rentals - offered by Outdoor UW

Family Night on Lake Mendota, a night of family-friendly paddling, sightseeing and games - hosted by Outdoor UW

Member Thursdays, Wisconsin Union lifetime and annual members-only events, such as tasting events and special member pricing on Terrace Art Cart art kits and Outdoor UW equipment rentals

Reopening of seasonal Terrace dining options the Brat Stand and the BBQ Stand and the seasonal Memorial Union dining option Lakeview Lounge on to-be-determined dates

