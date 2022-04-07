Advertisement

Rain and Snow Showers Today

Sunshine returns for the weekend
Temperatures will be a little cooler today
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Slow-moving low pressure will continue to dominate the weather over the next couple of days. Periods of rain and snow are expected between now and Friday. A brief period of snow is expected today during the morning before the precipitation changes over to rain. Once the low moves away, sunshine will settle in for the upcoming weekend.

Rain and snow are in the forecast over the next couple of days.
Rain and snow are in the forecast over the next couple of days.

Breezy conditions are expected at times over the next few days as the low strengthens. Temperatures will be a little cooler today with highs expected to be in the lower to middle 30s. That is about ten degrees below our seasonal average. By the weekend, high pressure will build in and plenty of sun is expected both Saturday and Sunday. By early next week, highs will be reaching the 60s in most spots.

Today: Cloudy with rain/snow likely. High: 43. Wind: W 10-15.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain/snow showers likely. Low: 32. Wind: W 10-15.

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers. High: 39.

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 45.

