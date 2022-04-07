Special Olympics Wisconsin partnering with pro sports teams in inclusivity initiative

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Special Olympics Wisconsin, in partnership with multiple professional Wisconsin sports teams, announced the creation of OUR TEAM, an initiative that celebrate athletes of all abilities in communities across Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Bucks, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Admirals and Green Bay Packers will join Special Olympics Wisconsin in showcasing the programming that is available to statewide athletes with intellectual disabitlies, Special Olympics Wisconsin said at a press conference Wednesday.

“Today we are leveling the playing field for all athletes and sports fans in our state,” Special Olympics Wisconsin Interim President & CEO Don Wigington said. “OUR TEAM signifies the opportunity to play the game, to be a part of a team, to experience the thrill of victory, to celebrate the spirit of competition.

Wigington, CFO at Children’s Wisconsin and SOWI Board Chair Marc Cadieux, SOWI athlete Cindy Bentley, and Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins also spoke at Fiserv Forum Wednesday. Mascots Bernie Brewer, Bango, and Rosco were in attendance as well.

“Special Olympics Wisconsin is the authority of inclusion,” Cadieux said. “By eliminating barriers and providing inclusive opportunity, Special Olympics Wisconsin brings visibility to sports for all people in Wisconsin, regardless of ability or disability. OUR TEAM amplifies that mission.”

The announcement comes in concurrence with the 50th Anniversary of Special Olympics Wisconsin.

