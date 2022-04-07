Advertisement

Special Olympics Wisconsin partnering with pro sports teams in inclusivity initiative

(WEAU)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Special Olympics Wisconsin, in partnership with multiple professional Wisconsin sports teams, announced the creation of OUR TEAM, an initiative that celebrate athletes of all abilities in communities across Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Bucks, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Admirals and Green Bay Packers will join Special Olympics Wisconsin in showcasing the programming that is available to statewide athletes with intellectual disabitlies, Special Olympics Wisconsin said at a press conference Wednesday.

“Today we are leveling the playing field for all athletes and sports fans in our state,” Special Olympics Wisconsin Interim President & CEO Don Wigington said. “OUR TEAM signifies the opportunity to play the game, to be a part of a team, to experience the thrill of victory, to celebrate the spirit of competition.

Wigington, CFO at Children’s Wisconsin and SOWI Board Chair Marc Cadieux, SOWI athlete Cindy Bentley, and Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins also spoke at Fiserv Forum Wednesday. Mascots Bernie Brewer, Bango, and Rosco were in attendance as well.

“Special Olympics Wisconsin is the authority of inclusion,” Cadieux said. “By eliminating barriers and providing inclusive opportunity, Special Olympics Wisconsin brings visibility to sports for all people in Wisconsin, regardless of ability or disability. OUR TEAM amplifies that mission.”

The announcement comes in concurrence with the 50th Anniversary of Special Olympics Wisconsin.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middleton woman declared missing while hiking
MPD investigates a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday afternoon.
One person killed in shooting outside Dane County Jail
The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
Body of missing Middleton hiker found
A photo of Dwayne Lee Collins, who, according to family, was shot and killed Wednesday outside...
Madison woman says son was shot and killed after his release from jail
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say

Latest News

MPD: Vehicle flees after hitting pedestrian on Monroe Street
All Wisconsin counties return to medium or high COVID-19 disease activity levels
Teen accused of arson at Madison Memorial High School
A criminal complaint reveals a second car believed to have been circling the jail before the...
Madison police search for answers on second car in homicide case