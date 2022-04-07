Sun Prairie High School to put on Mamma Mia! this spring

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Spring play season is just around the corner for local high schools and in Sun Prairie, young thespians are working hard at rehearsals for Mamma Mia!

The shows inside the Sun Prairie High School Performing Arts Center will run April 22, 23, 29, and 30 at 7pm, with matinees on April 24 and May 1 at 2 pm.

Marsha Heuer, the show director and choreographer, said this is one of the biggest shows they’ve ever put on. “We have about 55 students on stage and another almost 50 that are in pit and we are ready. It’s almost 2.5 weeks out, but we are ready and we are just itching for an audience,” said Heuer.

She added that this will be the last show as a unified Sun Prairie High School, before Sun Prairie divides students into East High School and West High School next year.

“When we chose a show for this year we wanted to do something that was going to be just an incredible, big bang,” said Heuer.

Mamma Mia! is a five-time Tony nominated musical. It’s all about a young woman who is on a hunt to find out who her real father is ahead of her wedding day.

Sarah Trejo is a senior at Sun Prairie High and is playing the lead, Sophie. She said this experience is especially meaningful to her because Mamma Mia! was the first show she ever performed in, back in elementary school. Now, it too will be her last.

“This is my very first big role, so it’s very nerve-racking, but I’m so excited for it because this was the first musical, I ever liked for the first time. So, it’s very special to me and I’m so happy this is my last performance,” explained Trejo.

Aleah Frank, also a senior, is playing the other lead Donna. She grew up watching Mamma Mia! and said performing it herself now is an experience of a lifetime.

“‘Slipping Through My Fingers’ I sing with my mom, it’s a song that I connect with her through. So, to sing that on stage is so meaningful and I’ve talked with my cast and a lot of them feel the same way,” said Frank.

She also said that she can’t wait to be back in front of a live audience for her last shows at Sun Prairie High School.

“There’s an energy that comes with it that’s incredible, it’s electrifying to hear them laugh ... like this stage is a huge auditorium but you can see the audience members and to see how they’re reacting to the hard work that you know everyone on that stage has put into it. It’s hard to explain, it’s so amazing,” said Frank.

To get tickets for one of the performances, call 608-834-6783 or visit www.sunprairieschools.org/community/performing-arts-center .

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.