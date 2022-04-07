Suspect in downtown Madison killing taken to hospital

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the suspects in the deadly shooting that happened right outside of the Dane Co. jail last week has been hospitalized.

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed Amond Galtney was taken to the hospital, however a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office would not say why he had been admitted. It also did not indicate when he had been taken there or how long he is expected to be there.

Galtney, who has been charged with first-degree homicide as a party to a crime, still has not appeared in a Dane Co. court since his arrest, according to court records, and no upcoming date is listed. He also faces a charge of operating a vehicle to flee police.

The suspected gunman, Demone Cummins, who faces a first-degree homicide charge as well as one for possessing heroin, appeared in court Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to those allegations. During the hearing, his bond was set at $1 million, with certain conditions added if he were to be released.

Cummins, 20, and Galtney, 25, are accused of killing Dwayne Collins as he was walking out of Madison’s City County Building late Wednesday afternoon. Collins, 32, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the attack, three or four of which the medical examiner’s office stated would not be survivable.

A criminal complaint against Cummins indicates investigators still have not determined a motive for the shooting.

The suspects were arrested after officers tracked a blue Ford Explorer to a frontage road near an Alliant Energy Center parking lot. Galtney was immediately taken into custody, while officers were able to track down Cummins soon afterwards.

The Dane Co. jail’s list of residents did not show Galtney as a resident as of 12:30 p.m.

