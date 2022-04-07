MPD: Vehicle flees after hitting pedestrian on Monroe Street

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police officers are investigating Wednesday after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene on the city’s near west side by Edgewood College.

According to MPD, officers were dispatched to Monroe Street at Edgewood Avenue at around 4:50 p.m. after a person was hit by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk.

The vehicle drove away from the scene before police arrived, the report said.

The pedestrian sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital.

Officers are currently investigation the incident. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Madison Police Department at (608) 255-2345. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or on the web at p3tips.com.

