Wreck closes stretch of E. Washington on Madison’s near east side

Dept. of Transportation traffic camera of the E. Washington at Continental intersection at...
Dept. of Transportation traffic camera of the E. Washington at Continental intersection at 12:57 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022.(WisDOT)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Dept. is urging drivers to avoid a stretch of E. Washington Ave., the city’s near east side.

According to the fire department, multiple vehicles were involved in a collision where the inbound lanes of E. Washington intersect with Continental Lane. Multiple lanes of traffic are blocked, MFD’s tweet noted.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

The fire department asks drivers headed that way to find another route. Those who can’t go another way are asked to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.

