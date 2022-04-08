1 dead in Watertown apartment fire

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after a fire tore through a Watertown apartment early Friday morning.

According to the city’s fire department, firefighters could see smoke pouring from one of the apartments in the eight-unit complex, at 1153 Boughton St. when they arrived shortly before 4 a.m. The neighbor who called in the blaze, as well as most of the other residents, were able to escape the building.

Fire crews were able to determine that other individuals may be inside and then located the individual inside of the apartment that was filled with smoke. That person was rushed to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported from the fire.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control before it spread too far through the complex. While the damage to the initial apartment was considered extensive, the rest of the damage was limited to smoke removal in two other units. All other residents have been allowed to return to their homes.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire. They estimated the fire did approximately $30,000 in damage to the building.

The fire department noted that there were no working smoke detectors in the apartment where the fire originated.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.