79-year-old woman dies in Grant Co. crash with semi

PATCH GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - One person died and another was injured Wednesday morning in Grant County after a semitruck collided with a SUV, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports Friday.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple calls of a crash around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday on US 18 near County Road C near Patch Grove. A trooper on scene reported observing an overturned semitruck and a SUV laying on its side.

Authorities investigating the crash found that the SUV was pulling out of a private driveway when it got in front of the eastbound-driving semi.

The agency stated the driver of the SUV, a 79-year-old woman, received fatal injuries from the crash. Officials took the 38-year-old male semi driver to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is still investigating this crash. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and West Grant Fire/EMS responded to the crash.

