Brewers-Cubs postponed because of inclement weather

Weather warnings are posted on the left and right field scoreboards as several thunderstorms...
Weather warnings are posted on the left and right field scoreboards as several thunderstorms descending into the Wrigley Field area have forced the postponement of a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Colorado Rockies Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Chicago. The game was rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader Wednesday. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) — The second game of the season between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs has been postponed because of inclement weather.

The NL Central teams were slated to play at Wrigley Field, but there was a wintry mix of precipitation in the forecast.

The game was instead rescheduled for a split doubleheader on May 30. The Cubs beat the Brewers 5-4 on Thursday on opening day.

