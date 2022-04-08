Brewers-Cubs postponed because of inclement weather

CHICAGO (AP) — The second game of the season between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs has been postponed because of inclement weather.

The NL Central teams were slated to play at Wrigley Field, but there was a wintry mix of precipitation in the forecast.

The game was instead rescheduled for a split doubleheader on May 30. The Cubs beat the Brewers 5-4 on Thursday on opening day.

