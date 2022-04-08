Advertisement

Cause of chemical leak at Fond du Lac plant investigated

Crews respond to a hazmat situation at Milk Specialties in Fond du Lac. April 7, 2022.
Crews respond to a hazmat situation at Milk Specialties in Fond du Lac. April 7, 2022.(WBAY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — Officials in Fond du Lac are investigating what caused a chemical leak at a local plant that caused employees and neighbors to evacuate the area.

Hazardous materials crews worked for five hours to mitigate the leak at the Milk Specialties plant where 90 to 100 workers were evacuated Thursday, as well as residents in surrounding homes.

Authorities say no one was injured as a result of the leak which closed nearby streets and halted railway traffic.

The leak emitted a yellow fog from the building.

