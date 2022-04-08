Crews in Columbus restore services after morning gas leak

COLUMBUS, Wis. (WMTV) - A Friday morning gas leak in Columbus has been resolved, though some residents remain without natural gas, according to Columbia County Emergency Management.

A natural gas line near the intersection of Farnham and Poet Street was struck at around 8:45 a.m., Emergency Management said.

The leak was stopped by WE Energeies, however; they predicted that around 62 buildings near the intersection of the damage would be without natural gas until around 4 p.m. Crews are working to restore services to those buildings.

WE Energies said they will be in contact with the affected buildings to make sure service is restored.

