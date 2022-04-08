Advertisement

Crews in Columbus restore services after morning gas leak

(Credit: MGN)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Wis. (WMTV) - A Friday morning gas leak in Columbus has been resolved, though some residents remain without natural gas, according to Columbia County Emergency Management.

A natural gas line near the intersection of Farnham and Poet Street was struck at around 8:45 a.m., Emergency Management said.

The leak was stopped by WE Energeies, however; they predicted that around 62 buildings near the intersection of the damage would be without natural gas until around 4 p.m. Crews are working to restore services to those buildings.

WE Energies said they will be in contact with the affected buildings to make sure service is restored.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Middleton woman declared missing while hiking
The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
Body of missing Middleton hiker found
A photo of Dwayne Lee Collins, who, according to family, was shot and killed Wednesday outside...
Madison woman says son was shot and killed after his release from jail
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Wisconsin school district does not have ‘furry protocol’

Latest News

Madison police investigate a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday.
Madison homicide suspect returns to Dane Co. Jail after hospital stay
1 dead in Watertown apartment fire
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
79-year-old woman dies in Grant Co. crash with semi
Dane Co. woman embezzles over $390K from her work, files false tax returns