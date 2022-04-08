Dane Co. woman embezzles over $390K from her work, files false tax returns

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After embezzling over $390K from her work, a woman from Dane County plead guilty earlier this month to a felony theft from a business setting, as well as two felony counts of filing fraudulent Wisconsin income tax returns.

According to the State of Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR), during her time as Manager of Regulatory Affairs for a chemical manufacturing company, Jennifer Klika purchased money orders to pay regulatory company fees, and used the remaining company funds to purchase money orders for herself.

Klika purchased 1,019 fraudulent money orders totaling $390,474.87, the criminal complain states. The theft was discovered after Klika left her position, when the costs of obtaining the permits decreased.

Klika then failed to report the embezzled income on her state income tax returns and also underpaid both her 2015 income taxes by $6,894 and 2016 incomes taxes by $6,414. The DOR said taxpayers have a duty to report and pay taxes on illegal theft income.

The DOR thanked the Village of Randolph Police Department and Wisconsin Department of Justice for their help in the investigation and prosecution.

