Advertisement

Dane Co. woman embezzles over $390K from her work, files false tax returns

(MGN)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After embezzling over $390K from her work, a woman from Dane County plead guilty earlier this month to a felony theft from a business setting, as well as two felony counts of filing fraudulent Wisconsin income tax returns.

According to the State of Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR), during her time as Manager of Regulatory Affairs for a chemical manufacturing company, Jennifer Klika purchased money orders to pay regulatory company fees, and used the remaining company funds to purchase money orders for herself.

Klika purchased 1,019 fraudulent money orders totaling $390,474.87, the criminal complain states. The theft was discovered after Klika left her position, when the costs of obtaining the permits decreased.

Klika then failed to report the embezzled income on her state income tax returns and also underpaid both her 2015 income taxes by $6,894 and 2016 incomes taxes by $6,414. The DOR said taxpayers have a duty to report and pay taxes on illegal theft income.

The DOR thanked the Village of Randolph Police Department and Wisconsin Department of Justice for their help in the investigation and prosecution.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Middleton woman declared missing while hiking
The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
Body of missing Middleton hiker found
A photo of Dwayne Lee Collins, who, according to family, was shot and killed Wednesday outside...
Madison woman says son was shot and killed after his release from jail
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Wisconsin school district does not have ‘furry protocol’

Latest News

Madison police investigate a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday.
Madison homicide suspect returns to Dane Co. Jail after hospital stay
1 dead in Watertown apartment fire
Crews in Columbus restore services after morning gas leak
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
79-year-old woman dies in Grant Co. crash with semi