DeForest police chief to give update on kidnapping arrest

Gabriel Savage
Gabriel Savage(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - The DeForest Police Dept. plans to hold a news conference early Friday afternoon to discuss the arrest of a man accused of kidnapping.

Dane Co. jail records indicate Gabriel Savage was arrested Tuesday and booked for kidnapping and stalking.

No information has been released relating to his capture or the allegations against Savage.

Police Chief James Olson will meet with the media at 1:15 p.m. when he will give an update on the ongoing investigation. The news conference will be streamed live on NBC15.com and our Facebook page.

