Forward Madison to wear special United for Ukraine kits for home opener

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison’s hometown soccer team is ditching its famous pink and sky blue uniforms this Saturday night and, instead, the players will don special yellow and blue kits to honor the men and women of Ukraine and help raise money UNICEF’s relief effort in the country.

“The war and destruction in Ukraine has been heartbreaking to watch. Since this war started, we have wanted to do something to show our support and try to help the people of Ukraine,” the team wrote in a statement showing off the new look.”

The mostly yellow kits feature blue sleeves, emulating the colors of the Ukrainian flag, with the words United for Ukraine emblazoned on the chest. A sunflower on the sleeve highlights a popular national symbol. Forward Madison FC will be wearing them when they hit the pitch for their home opener against Union Omaha.

“Our Club speaks through our kits and it was clear that our best way to raise money for Ukrainian relief was through a unique kit,” the statement continued. “We were able to work with our designers and suppliers to quickly develop a kit that will have a small impact on the relief efforts.”

Following the April 9 match, the team plans to hold a live auction for match-worn, signed kits that will run from that day through midnight Sunday. Proceeds from the auction will go to UNICEF. Uniforms will also be available from Classic Football Shirts. Those proceeds will go to the Red Cross. Click here for more information.

Forward Madison also gave a shout out to the usual sponsors of their kits, Dairyland Insurance and Just Coffee Cooperative, which agreed not to have their logos appear on the jerseys so those spaces could be dedicated to Ukrainian elements. They also credited their suppler and manufacture, Hummel North America and Duo Digital Print, Inc., respectively, for putting together the new design so quickly.

