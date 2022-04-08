Advertisement

Giannis, Holiday help Bucks rally past Celtics 127-121

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Boston Celtics' Aaron Nesmith during the...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Boston Celtics' Aaron Nesmith during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday each scored 29 points and the Milwaukee Bucks edged the short-handed Boston Celtics 127-121 to take over second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Bucks scored the game’s final nine points to move a half-game ahead of the Celtics and a full game ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers (49-31), who lost 119-114 at Toronto on Thursday.

Milwaukee withstood a triple-double from Jaylen Brown, who had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for the Celtics.

Brown’s 11 assists matched his career high. Marcus Smart shot 7 of 12 from 3-point range and was the Celtics’ leading scorer with a season-high 29 points.(AP) -

