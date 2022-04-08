Gov. Evers, WisDOT funding local transportation with $101 million quarterly aid payment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers, alongside the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), is funding local transportation with a quarterly payment of more than $101 million.

According to WisDOT, the funds are for General Transportation, Connecting Highway, and Expressway Policing Aids.

In 2022, local governments will receive over $505 million in general transportation aids (GTA) financial assistance to specifically support transportation related projects.

“Working closely with local governments across Wisconsin allows us to make good investments in our transportation network,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “Good investments in local transportation mean better safety, greater resilience, more economic opportunity and improved quality of life.”

GTA and other local programs make up almost one-third of the state transportation budget, WisDOT said. The GTA’s will help cover costs of constructing, maintaining, and operating local roads and streets.

According to WisDOT, the first quarter payments, made on April 4, totaled $101,146,874.18 and included:

General Transportation Aids - $97,793,317.86 to local units of government

Connecting Highway Aids - $3,015,874.39 in CHA to 116 eligible municipalities

Aid Limitations Adjustments -- $81,706.93 in ALA to eligible towns

Expressway Policing Aids - $255,975.00 to Milwaukee County

The quarterly payments for cities, villages and towns are sent the first Monday in January, April, July, and October. A list of the second quarter aid payments can be found here.

