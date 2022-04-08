Advertisement

Gov. Evers, WisDOT funding local transportation with $101 million quarterly aid payment

(Pixabay)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers, alongside the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), is funding local transportation with a quarterly payment of more than $101 million.

According to WisDOT, the funds are for General Transportation, Connecting Highway, and Expressway Policing Aids.

In 2022, local governments will receive over $505 million in general transportation aids (GTA) financial assistance to specifically support transportation related projects.

“Working closely with local governments across Wisconsin allows us to make good investments in our transportation network,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “Good investments in local transportation mean better safety, greater resilience, more economic opportunity and improved quality of life.”

GTA and other local programs make up almost one-third of the state transportation budget, WisDOT said. The GTA’s will help cover costs of constructing, maintaining, and operating local roads and streets.

According to WisDOT, the first quarter payments, made on April 4, totaled $101,146,874.18 and included:

  • General Transportation Aids - $97,793,317.86 to local units of government
  • Connecting Highway Aids - $3,015,874.39 in CHA to 116 eligible municipalities
  • Aid Limitations Adjustments -- $81,706.93 in ALA to eligible towns
  • Expressway Policing Aids - $255,975.00 to Milwaukee County

The quarterly payments for cities, villages and towns are sent the first Monday in January, April, July, and October. A list of the second quarter aid payments can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Middleton woman declared missing while hiking
The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
Body of missing Middleton hiker found
A photo of Dwayne Lee Collins, who, according to family, was shot and killed Wednesday outside...
Madison woman says son was shot and killed after his release from jail
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Wisconsin school district does not have ‘furry protocol’

Latest News

Suspect in homicide outside of Beloit high school extradited to Rock Co.
Fire generic WHNS
Man accused of homicide in Juneau Co. arson that killed uncle
Gabriel Savage
Complaint: Att. kidnapping suspect had AR-15-style rifle; “Alarming writings” found
Weather warnings are posted on the left and right field scoreboards as several thunderstorms...
Brewers-Cubs postponed because of inclement weather
Police arrest Waukesha bank robber who claimed he had grenade