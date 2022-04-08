Advertisement

Ian Happ gets 3 hits as Cubs beat Brewers 5-4 on opening day

Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ hits a two-run double against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh...
Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ hits a two-run double against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Ian Happ had three hits, including a tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on opening day.

Nico Hoerner hit the majors’ first homer of 2022 and Kyle Hendricks pitched neatly into the sixth, leading Chicago to the victory on a chilly, overcast afternoon at Wrigley Field.

Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki reached three times and scored in his first big league game.

On a day stuffed full of firsts and debuts, Milwaukee ace Corbin Burnes and catcher Omar Narváez became the first battery to use baseball’s new electronic pitch-calling system in a regular-season game.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Middleton woman declared missing while hiking
The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
Body of missing Middleton hiker found
A photo of Dwayne Lee Collins, who, according to family, was shot and killed Wednesday outside...
Madison woman says son was shot and killed after his release from jail
An arrest has been made.
Mineral Point daycare provider arrested in infant’s death

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Boston Celtics' Aaron Nesmith during the...
Giannis, Holiday help Bucks rally past Celtics 127-121
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, front, and Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic,...
Lopez scores 28, Bucks beat Bulls 127-106 to clinch Central
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Pedro Severino pauses behind home plat during the first inning of a...
Brewers’ Severino blames infertility issues for 80-game suspension
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass against Rutgers during the first half of...
Badgers QB Mertz remains upbeat after offseason speculation