Judge declines further searching of Speaker Vos’ cellphone

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers addressed a joint...
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers addressed a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the governor's State of the State speech at the state Capitol Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge has declined to order any additional searches for deleted text messages or emails on Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’s cellphone, or phones used by two of his staff members, after an expert testified about how difficult it would be to retrieve anything.

The messages are being sought by the liberal watchdog group American Oversight. It filed open records requests for messages related to the taxpayer-funded investigation Vos ordered into the 2020 presidential election being led by Michael Gableman.

Vos’s attorney told Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn on Thursday that he did turn over between 10,000 and 20,000 emails deleted from Vos’s official legislative emails.

