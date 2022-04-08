Advertisement

Madison homicide suspect returns to Dane Co. Jail after hospital stay

Madison police investigate a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday.
Madison police investigate a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday.(Elizabeth Wadas/NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene and Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the suspects in the fatal shooting that occurred outside of the Dane County Jail last week has returned to the jail Friday after he was hospitalized the day before, a sheriff’s office spokesperson confirms.

Amond Galtney was taken to the hospital on Thursday, though Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer did not say why he was admitted. She also did not indicate his condition.

Galtney, who has been charged with first-degree homicide as a party to a crime, has not appeared in a Dane Co. court since his arrest, according to court records, and no upcoming date is listed. He also faces a charge of operating a vehicle to flee police.

The suspected gunman, Demone Cummins, who faces a first-degree homicide charge, as well as one for possessing heroin, appeared in court Tuesday and his bond was set at $1 million. Certain conditions were added if he were to be released.

Cummins, 20, and Galtney, 25, are accused of killing Dwayne Collins as he was walking out of Madison’s City County Building late Wednesday afternoon. Collins, 32, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the attack, three or four of which the medical examiner’s office stated would not be survivable.

A criminal complaint against Cummins indicates investigators still have not determined a motive for the shooting.

