Madison police confiscate illegal guns in 3 separate traffic stops

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Illegal guns were confiscated by Madison Police Department officers in three separate traffic stops this week, the agency announced Thursday.

MPD Chief Shon Barnes said one of his top priorities is getting guns off the streets.

“I do think that this community is a lot better than most, I will tell you that, now, so I don’t want to do the ‘doom and gloom thing’ but yes America has a gun violence problem,” Barnes said.

He also said that his focus remains on traffic safety and stolen vehicles.

During the first incident, police stated that they conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle allegedly going over 60 mph in a 35 mph zone at 10 a.m. on March 31 in the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Aberg Avenue.

An officer noted that while he was talking with the driver, the passenger allegedly tried to hide a gun with his leg.

Both occupants of the vehicle got out of the car and police searched it. Officers reported finding a loaded gun, marijuana and other items.

Police arrested the 17-year-old passenger for alleged possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of narcotics and carrying a concealed weapon. The 22-year-old driver was arrested for alleged possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of narcotics and a probation violation. Both men were taken to the Dane Co. Jail, authorities added.

The second incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on April 1 along the 600 block of West Washington Avenue while MPD was monitoring a vigil. Police noticed a man who was wanted on a weapons violation in Dane County and officers were able to take him into custody during a traffic stop away from the vigil.

The 32-year-old was arrested for alleged possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession with intent to deliver narcotics.

The driver of the vehicle was also arrested after police reported finding a loaded gun under the seat. The 31-year-old man was accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a controlled substance.

Madison PD seized multiple illegal guns during three separate traffic stops during the past week. (Madison Police Department)

The third incident happened around 1:15 a.m. Thursday morning when an officer conducted a traffic stop with someone for “bad driving behaviors” at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Portage Road.

According to the report, the driver allegedly admitted to having marijuana in the car and did not have a driver’s license. Police say the man also admitted to having a gun with him, but he is does not have a concealed carry license. Officers took the man to the Dane County Jail.

