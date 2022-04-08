New Madison fire chief addresses priorities, goals for the department

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The new leader of the City of Madison Fire Department spoke to city residents about his priorities and goals Thursday.

Chief Chris Carbon is a Madison-native and talked about his love for serving the people of this city.

“When we take off the badges, and we put the red trucks away, and we boil things down, we are truly an organization of people to serve people people,” Carbon said. “And that’s really what we’re trying to do and that’ll be our emphasis.”

He noted that his plans include a new recruitment program and an expansion of the department EMS.

Carbon replaced former Chief Steven Davis, who retired last week.

