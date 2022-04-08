Advertisement

Owl rescued after getting tangled up in barbed wire fence

A great horned owl got tangled up in a barbed wire fence in Colorado this week.
A great horned owl got tangled up in a barbed wire fence in Colorado this week.(Arapahoe County Government)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (Gray News) – Animal rescue groups in Colorado saved an owl that was stuck in a barbed wire fence this week.

The Arapahoe County Government said in a Facebook post Friday that the great horned owl got tangled up in the fence while “out and about fighting the Colorado winds this week.”

Residents called Arapahoe County Animal Services, and with the help of the Birds of Prey Foundation, rescuers were able to get the owl loose.

The owl is now recovering at a medical care facility.

Arapahoe County is located just outside of Denver.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Middleton woman declared missing while hiking
The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
Body of missing Middleton hiker found
A photo of Dwayne Lee Collins, who, according to family, was shot and killed Wednesday outside...
Madison woman says son was shot and killed after his release from jail
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Wisconsin school district does not have ‘furry protocol’

Latest News

In a photo provided by Jeff Walker, he and his daughter Harleigh of Auburn, Ala., stand outside...
Trans kids, parents fight wave of legislation in red states
Researchers found in 2021 life expectancy fell nearly half a year to 76.6 years.
Life expectancy continues to drop in US since start of pandemic, study finds
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
Jury deliberating in ex-police officer’s Capitol riot trial
Madison police investigate a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday.
Madison homicide suspect returns to Dane Co. Jail after hospital stay
1 dead in Watertown apartment fire