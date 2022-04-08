Police investigate 2 separate shots fired incidents on Madison’s south side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating two separate reports of shots fired on Madison’s south side where people claimed to hear multiple gunshots and then a vehicle speeding away from the area.

The first incident happed around 8:25 p.m. on the 4200 block of Doncaster Drive.

Callers told MPD that they heard six or more shots fired near Rocky’s Liquor and then heard two cars fleeing the scene.

Police checked the area, but did not find any shell casings. They also did not find damage to any home, vehicles or reports of any injuries.

The second shots fired incident happened about an hour later. Officers responded to the 4300 block of De Volis Parkway and believe the shots were fired out of Britta Parkway. Callers reported hearing shots fired and then a vehicle speeding away from the scene.

There were also no reports of injuries or damage in this incident, nor were there shell casings found.

MPD did not indicate in either release that these two incidents were related.

Anyone with information on these incidents is encouraged to call MPD at 608-255-2345, Madison Area Crimestoppers at 608-266-6014 or report a tip online at p3tips.com.

