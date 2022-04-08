Advertisement

Rayjon Tucker signs with Bucks after big season in G League

Denver Nuggets Rayjon Tucker during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the...
Denver Nuggets Rayjon Tucker during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)(Michael Wyke | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Rayjon Tucker.

The 6-foot-3 Tucker appeared in three games with the Denver Nuggets this season while on a 10-day contract.

He averaged 2 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 9.7 minutes.

He also played 14 games for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2020-21 and 20 games for the Utah Jazz in 2019-20.

Tucker has spent most of this season with the Bucks’ NBA G League affiliate. The 24-year-old averaged 19.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 33 minutes in 40 games with the Wisconsin Herd.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Middleton woman declared missing while hiking
The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
Body of missing Middleton hiker found
A photo of Dwayne Lee Collins, who, according to family, was shot and killed Wednesday outside...
Madison woman says son was shot and killed after his release from jail
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Wisconsin school district does not have ‘furry protocol’

Latest News

Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ hits a two-run double against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh...
Ian Happ gets 3 hits as Cubs beat Brewers 5-4 on opening day
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Boston Celtics' Aaron Nesmith during the...
Giannis, Holiday help Bucks rally past Celtics 127-121
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, front, and Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic,...
Lopez scores 28, Bucks beat Bulls 127-106 to clinch Central
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Pedro Severino pauses behind home plat during the first inning of a...
Brewers’ Severino blames infertility issues for 80-game suspension