Sen. Johnson chugs full beer for National Beer Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It didn’t take long for Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson to celebrate National Beer Day – less than 10 seconds, in fact.

In a nine-second video tweeted by the Wisconsin GOP on Thursday, Johnson chugs a full glass of beer in one shot while wearing a University of Wisconsin pullover. The garb certainly seems appropriate as the two-term Republican downed the beer as smoothly as any college student.

At least one person was definitely impressed, because right before the video cuts out, you hear the unidentified person declare, “that’s pretty good.”

Johnson’s beer gulping proficiency was meant to highlight his endorsement by the Tavern League of Wisconsin. In January, Johnson announced he would break his pledge to serve only two terms in Congress’ upper chamber and seek a third one this November, arguing that there is “too much peril” for him to leave.

While he is expected to sail through the GOP primary, a slew of Democrats, including Lt. Gov. Mandela, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, and businessman Alex Lasry, are seeking to unseat him this fall.

