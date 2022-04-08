SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS WEEK - Heat Safety

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While the temperature might be a bit too cold to be thinking ‘heat’, it’s an important hazard to remember during our warm season. Heat in the number one weather-related killer in the United States. So it’s only fitting that Severe Weather Awareness Week caps off with some important heat safety reminders.

When the temperature starts to rise -- keep an eye on how long you or your family are outside!

NBC15 Meteorologists will often use the “Heat Index” to show how hot it may feel. The heat index takes into account air temperature and relative humidity. When the heat index rises above 80ºF, it’s time to start thinking about how long you’ll be outside. When it rises above 90ºF, precautions (like drinking plenty of water & taking breaks) are a must.

If you spend too much time in the heat, the body may enter into heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Heat stroke is the more serious of the two -- requiring immediate medical attention. If you start to feel faint or dizzy and are sweating, it’s time to get out of the heat and into the A/C. Cold compresses and plenty of water will bring down your temperature. If a pounding headache sets in without sweating, you may be experiencing symptoms of heat stroke.

Summertime also means lots of travel! Remember that the temperature in locked cars goes up much faster in direct sunlight. Always check to make sure everyone is out of the car on hot days!

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.