SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS WEEK - Tornado Safety

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s statewide tornado drill happened on Thursday -- allowing those at school, in the workplace and at home to review & practice severe weather safety. Do you know where to go when a Tornado Warning is issued? Check out the video above to learn more.

AT HOME -

Get to the lowest level and most interior room of your home. A basement is the best spot.

Avoid windows while moving to & in your safe spot.

Cover your head & neck with pillows, a helmet, or even a pot/pan.

AT WORK OR SCHOOL

Follow the designated Tornado Safety Plan provided by your workplace or school.

Move to the building’s lowest level and most interior room or hallway. Do not use the elevator and avoid windows.

Crouch down & protect your head & neck.

IN A CAR

Try to find a sturdy building to take shelter in -- this is the safest option.

If you can’t find shelter, pull over to the side of the road -- Do not try to outrun the tornado.

Lie flat in a ditch/ravine next to the road. Reducing your surface area will keep you safer from flying debris.

Cover your head & neck.

If you can’t find a ditch/ravine, stop the vehicle & crouch down -- keeping your head below the dashboard.

Use a coat or jacket to protect yourself from flying glass.

DO NOT TAKE SHELTER UNDER AN OVERPASS

For more tornado & severe weather tips, visit the National Weather Service website.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.