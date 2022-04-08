Advertisement

Student brawl breaks out over a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, witnesses say

A spokesperson for Dothan Preparatory Academy said an altercation took place between two...
A spokesperson for Dothan Preparatory Academy said an altercation took place between two students in a hallway at the school.(vitranc via canva)
By WTVY Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala (WTVY/Gray News) - A fight started Thursday at an Alabama-area high school after two students reportedly got heated over a sandwich.

A spokesperson for Dothan Preparatory Academy said an altercation took place between two students at the school, leading to one of them being stabbed.

“They were apparently involved in a hallway argument,” said Meagan Dorsey, a Dothan City Schools spokesperson.

WTVY reports that witnesses said the students fought over a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with the attacker accused of using a hair pick in the stabbing.

Dorsey described injuries in the incident as minor and said the matter has been referred to Dothan police.

The injured student reportedly needed stitches, with the other facing an assault charge.

Copyright 2022 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middleton woman declared missing while hiking
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
Body of missing Middleton hiker found
A photo of Dwayne Lee Collins, who, according to family, was shot and killed Wednesday outside...
Madison woman says son was shot and killed after his release from jail
An arrest has been made.
Mineral Point daycare provider arrested in infant’s death

Latest News

Tanya Nedashkivs'ka, 57, mourns the death of her husband, killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of...
Russian retreat reveals destruction as Ukraine begs for help
Exclusive video shows conversation that contributed to Marquette County deputy’s firing, arrest
Exclusive video shows conversation that contributed to Marquette Co. deputy’s firing and arrest
The administration argued that the Constitution gives the president, as the head of the federal...
Appeals court OKs Biden federal employee vaccine mandate
A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday,...
UN assembly suspends Russia from top human rights body